Proctor Basketball’s Sam Parendo Commits to Wisconsin-Superior
Parendo will head across the bridge to play at the collegiate level next season.
PROCTOR, Minn. – Proctor girls basketball senior guard Sam Parendo has decided to stay close to home for college and committed to playing college basketball at the University of Wisconsin-Superior
Parendo holds the record for all-time assists at Proctor and has been a key part of the team’s offense, where she helped lead the Rails to the state tournament last seaosn.
Parendo also plays soccer and softball for the Rails.