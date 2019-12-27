Proctor Basketball’s Sam Parendo Commits to Wisconsin-Superior

Parendo will head across the bridge to play at the collegiate level next season.

PROCTOR, Minn. – Proctor girls basketball senior guard Sam Parendo has decided to stay close to home for college and committed to playing college basketball at the University of Wisconsin-Superior

Parendo holds the record for all-time assists at Proctor and has been a key part of the team’s offense, where she helped lead the Rails to the state tournament last seaosn.

Parendo also plays soccer and softball for the Rails.