Spirit Mountain Hosts “Glow Tubing” Event

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend, a fun winter event “Glow tubing” is back at spirit mountain.

The relatively new event has been open for the past two years.

The hill was lit up blue, green and purple for the night.

Staff say extra snow was blown to make it happen.

Glow tubing has become a huge hit with families for locals and tourists alike.

“We have a 12 year old son so it’s a great thing to do together as a family,” Tourist, Candi Ross says.

“We’ve never been to Duluth and we live two hours and 45 minutes away. And it’s easy to get here so we thought we’d come and check out all the fun stuff to do in the winter.”

Glow tubing at Spirit Mountain will go until the middle of March weather permitting.