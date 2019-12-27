Superior’s Jarrett Gronski Commits to Bemidji State University

The Big Rivers Conference Offensive Player of the Year led the Spartans to the state semifinals for the first time since 1990.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior quarterback Jarrett Gronski announced on Twitter on Thursday that he has committed to play college football at Bemidji State University.

Gronski pulled off multiple impressive comebacks while leading the Spartans to the state semifinals this past season. In 13 games, Gronski completed 42 passes for 753 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 57.9 passing yards per game. Gronski was also solid on the ground, rushing over 1100 yards and ran in 19 touchdowns, averaging 88.2 rushing yards per game.

After leading the Spartans to the state semifinals for the first time since 1990, Gronski was named Big Rivers Conference Offensive Player of the Year.