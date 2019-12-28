Duluth Curling Club Hosts “Learn To Spiel” Event

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth curling club hosted a learn to spiel event at their club at the DECC.

Normally, the event is a tournament where seasoned veterans from different clubs would come and play against each other.

On Sunday, the club invited the public out for a one-day spiel.

“We can teach them about curling at the same time as bonspieling etiquette. They get a change to have fun, play a lot of games in a short period of time,” Curling Instructor, Kristen Lee says.

Each new curler was paired with an experienced curler to help show them the ropes.