Hawks Girls Basketball Takes Home Third Place at Esko Coaches Classic

Hermantown improves to 9-1 on the season.

ESKO, Minn. – The Hermantown girls basketball team bounced back in a big win on Saturday, getting the 56-35 win over hosts Esko to take home third place at the Esko Coaches Classic.

Hermantown improves to 9-1 and will be back in action on Jan. 7 at home hosting Duluth East, while Esko (7-4) will host Moose Lake-Willow River on Thursday, Jan. 2.