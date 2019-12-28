Prep Boys Hockey: Hunters Win Heritage Holiday Classic in Overtime; Hilltoppers, Hawks End Holiday Classic With Wins

Griffin Lehet scored the game-winner in overtime for Duluth Denfeld.

DULUTH, Minn. – Griffin Lehet scored the game-winner in overtime as Duluth Denfeld rallied back to get the 2-1 win over Owatonna to win the Heritage Holiday Classic.

Kade Shea scored the other goal for the Hunters early in the third period. Duluth Denfeld (9-2-1) will be back in action on Friday, Jan. 3 hosting Bloomington Kennedy.

At the final day of the Hilltopper Holiday Classic, Hermantown completed the three-game sweep with a 7-1 win over Buffalo, while Duluth Marshall picked up its first win of the class with a 3-2 win over Fort Frances.