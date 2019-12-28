Yellowjackets Men’s Hockey Hangs On Late to Win Superior Showdown Opener

Andrew Durham and Troy York scored early to give UWS a 2-0 lead after the first period.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Wisconsin-Superior men’s hockey team jumped out to an early lead and then held on late to get the 2-1 win over Tufts and advance to the Superior Showdown championship game.

Andrew Durham and Troy York scored for the Yellowjackets in the first period. Oscar Svensson finished with 21 saves.

UWS will play Marian in the Superior Showdown championship on Sunday at 7:05 p.m.