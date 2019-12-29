Bulldogs Men’s Hockey Scores Four Unanswered to Top Merrimack College

Down 1-0 in the second, Cole Koepke scored shorthanded to start the comeback and give UMD the win.

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. – The No. 10 UMD men’s hockey team returned from the holiday break in a big way, getting the 4-1 road win over Merrimack College in the series opener.

After being off for three weeks, but Bulldogs took some time to get going and went down 1-0 early in the second. The Bulldogs then scored four unanswered goals to get the win.

Cole Koepke, Kobe Roth, Jackson Cates and Justin Richards all scored, with Cates’ goal coming on the power play and Koepke’s goal coming shorthanded, the first of his career. Midseason addition Ben Almquist made his debut at center on the fourth line. Hunter Shepard finished with 24 saves.

UMD (10-6-1, 6-1-1 NCHC) will wrap up the 2019 and nonconference parts of its schedule on Monday against Merrimack College in the series finale. Puck drop is set for 3:00 p.m. central time.