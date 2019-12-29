College Women’s Basketball: Saints, Yellowjackets Win on First Day of Superior Shootout Holiday Classic

The St. Scholastica and Wisconsin-Superior women's basketball teams picked up wins on day one of the Superior Shootout Holiday Classic.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – On the first day of the Superior Shootout Holiday Classic, the St. Scholastica women overcame a slow start to get the 68-51 win over Waldorf, while the hosts Wisconsin-Superior women used a big fourth quarter to top Finlandia 64-55.

In the first game of the day, the Warriors led the Saints after the first quarter, but the Saints turned it up from there and led the rest of the way. Alison Huber finished with 12 points, scoring double-digit points for the fifth straight game. Kaylee Kennedy led the way with 15 points while Karli Skog chipped in with 13 points.

St. Scholastica will wrap up the classic on Monday against Finlandia, with tip-off set for 1:00 p.m.

In the second game, the Wisconsin-Superior women used a big fourth quarter and outscored Finlandia 20-11 to get the win. Eva Reinertsen led the Yellowjackets with 18 points and nine rebounds, while Pashia Scott had 14 and Ellie Leadstrom finished with 12 points.

Wisconsin-Superior will take on Waldorf in the final game of the Superior Shootout Holiday Classic on Monday with tip-off set for 3:00 p.m.