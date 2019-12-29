Wisconsin-Superior Men’s Hockey Skates to 4-4 Tie, Marian Wins Superior Showdown in Shootout

Cloquet native Dylan Johnson scored two goals for the Yellowjackets.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Wisconsin-Superior men’s hockey team continued to battle back, but in the end, Marian won the 2019 Superior Showdown in a 1-0 shootout win.

Dylan Johnson finished with two goals for the Yellowjackets, including the first goal and the last goal with just 30 seconds remaining to force overtime. Troy York and Artur Terchiyev scored the other two goals for UWS.

No one would score in overtime, so the game goes down as a 4-4 tie, but Marian would win the tournament via the shootout. Marian has played in all three Superior Showdown championship games, defeating UWS in 2017 and losing last year to Trinity.

UWS ends 2019 9-3-1 and will be back in action on Friday, Jan. 3 at home against Northland College.