College Women’s Basketball: Yellowjackets Sweep Superior Shootout Holiday Classic; Saints Fall to Lions

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The hosts Wisconsin-Superior women’s basketball team dominated on the final day of the Superior Shootout Holiday Classic, getting the 83-45 win over Waldorf on Monday afternoon.

Marissa Ruiz and Eva Reinertsen led the way with 14 points each, while Pashia Scott chipped in with 12 points for the Yellowjackets.

UWS (7-5) will return to action on Wednesday, Jan 8 on the road against Crown to resume UMAC play.

In the first game of the day, the St. Scholastica women battled but Finlandia pulled away late to get the 66-58 win. Karli Skog led the Saints with 15 points while Kaylee Kennedy had 14 and Alison Huber finished with 12 points.

St. Scholastica (4-8) will resume UMAC play on Wednesday, Jan. 8 on the road against Martin Luther.