Duluth Police Searching for Suspects in Harbor Highlands Shooting

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police say they have identified two individuals as possible suspects in the Harbor Highlands shooting last week.

Authorities say the two suspects were allegedly attempting to rob the victim on December 23, when the shooting took place.

Both the victim and one of the suspects, a 22-year-old male, were shot during the attempted robbery.

The victim and suspect were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the 21-year-old male suspect for first degree aggravated robbery, second-degree assault and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

An arrest warrant has also been issued for the 22-year-old male suspect for aiding and abetting first degree aggravated robbery and second-degree assault.