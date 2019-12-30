Kids Learn First Hand How To Care For Animals At The Great Lakes Aquarium

DULUTH, Minn. – The Great Lakes Aquarium offered a two day camp to help kids learn what it takes to care for the animals.

A handful of campers aged eight to eleven received a behind scenes experience.

The kids helped prepare meals for the animals.

They even had the chance to feed a few baby alligators.

The program coordinator says camps like this one can be a very valuble way to spark a child’s interest in animals.

“It’s a really great experience in case that is a future career path for them, but also to build empathy to create that connection to animals.”

The Great Lakes Aquarium will host another interactive camp for kids in February.