Law Enforcement Amp Up Patrol For New Year’s Eve

DULUTH, Minn. – New Year’s Eve is one day away and law enforcement agencies will be amping up patrol.

The Minnesota State Patrol is reminding folks to play it safe to avoid being pulled over for drunk driving.

New Year’s Eve is time of year when the risk of DUI-related arrests and fatalties increase.

With alcohol flowing at tons of New Year’s Eve festivities happening around the northland, a little fun can cause people to make the bad jugement to drive drunk.

The Minnesota State Patrol says they want folks to have a good time, but to also be responsible by finding a sober ride home.

Drivers pulled over for duis can face harsh consequences that will cost much more than an Uber or cab ride home.

“More than likely you are going to spend the day or night in jail. You’re going to be fined. You’re going to lose your drivers license in Minnesota or wherever your home state that you hold a license,” said Minnesota State Patrol Public Information Officer Neil Dickenson.

A driver charged with DUI could shell out up to about ten thousand dollars due to this one poor choice.

In year’s past, the DTA offered free rides on New Year’s Eve.

This year they were unable to find corporate sponsorship to cover the potential loss of revenue.

The DTA will still operate its regular holiday bus schedule. Click here for more information.

Also the Twin Ports Joyride program, which partners with local bars to offer sober rides, is another available option.

You can ask your bartender for a voucher for a discounted ride.

Click here for a full list participating bars.