Ring in the New Year with a New Tattoo at Miller Hill Mall

The Lost Cove Co. Tattoo Pop-Up at Miller Hill Mall in Duluth Runs from January 2 - 31

DULUTH, Minn. – Starting Thursday, January 2, the Miller Hill Mall will welcome the addition of a new pop-up tattoo shop featuring a celebrity artist.

The Lost Cove Co. is a tattoo pop-up experience with a rotating crew of artists beginning in Los Angeles, second stop Duluth, third stop Austin, TX then going on to various other cities around the world.

Travis Ross is a celebrity tattoo artist, speaker, TV personality and founder of the T.R.Y.B.E Movement.

He’s best known for being on the hit MTV series, “How Far is Tattoo Far?”

Ross is based out of Los Angeles, and best known for his dramatic contrast and surrealistic take to realism.

The primary goal is to provide unique high-end events featuring tattoos and apparel influenced by the LA subcultures Travis grew up in. This opportunity will only be happening for a limited time in each city so don’t miss out on the adventure. “The Cove” is coming…

The Lost Cove Co. is located near Center Court in Miller Hill Mall.

The shop is in collaboration with local veteran and entrepreneur Aaron Larson.

Click here for more information about The Lost Cove Co. movement.