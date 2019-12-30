UMD Men’s Hockey Ends 2019 With Non-Conference Sweep of Merrimack

Cole Koepke and Justin Richards both scored their second goals of the weekend as the Bulldogs improve to 5-5 in non-conference play.

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. – The No. 10 Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team closed out the decade in a big way, getting the 5-1 win over Merrimack College to sweep the road series and improve to 5-5 in non-conference play.

Cole Koepke scored his second goal of the weekend in a personal-best three-point afternoon. Justin Richards also scored his second goal in as many games, and finished with one goal and one assist for the second day in a row. Louie Roehl, Nick Swaney and Noah Cates tallied the other games for the Bulldogs. Hunter Shepard finished with 16 saves.

UMD (11-6-1) will return to NCHC play next weekend, Jan. 10 and 11, at home against Western Michigan. Puck drop on both Friday and Saturday is set for 7:07 p.m.