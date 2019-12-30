UMD Women’s Basketball Looking to Stay Perfect in Conference Play After Holiday Break

The Bulldogs are currently 6-0 in NSIC play and will host Bemidji State on Friday night and Minnesota Crookston on Saturday afternoon.

DULUTH, Minn. – The holidays are over for most college athletes as teams are returning to practice to get ready for upcoming games. After eight days off, the UMD women’s basketball team hit the court on Monday to start preparing for the second half of the season.

After finishing non-conference play at .500, the Bulldogs got things together for NSIC play and are a perfect 6-0 so far. Three of those games have been close at the half, and the Bulldogs trailed for most of their game against Southwest Minnesota State. But after battling through a tough non-conference schedule, the Bulldogs felt more prepared for those comebacks and the grind of playing in such a tough conference.

“We dropped three games early on this season and I think that showed us how to come back in games and how to not give up in certain situations and I think that’s really helped us in conference play,” sophomore forward Brooke Olson said.

“I just talk a lot about playing hard, finishing every single possession. And when we go into halftime and we’re down, we’re not panicking because we know that we’re playing some really good teams so it’s just playing one possession at a time,” head coach Mandy Pearson added.

Now, the Bulldogs are preparing for the last two months of the season, which are conference games the rest of the way. The Bulldogs are still a very young team with just two seniors, but have a good amount of experience that has helped get them to where they are now. But the Bulldogs still feel that they have a lot to improve on in this second half.

“We’ve got to keep getting better. We’ve got young point guards and we’re still fairly youthful, which is exciting because we haven’t hit our peak yet. So defensively, we’ve got to get a little better dictating throughout the game more. And then offensively we’re going to focus on our transition game because I think if we can get a little bit better pushing the ball up the floor, making the right reads, we can be an even better offensive program,” Pearson said.

UMD will host Bemidji State on Friday at 5:30 p.m. and Minnesota Crookston on Saturday with tip-off set for 3:30 p.m.