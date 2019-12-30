YMCA Offering Free Trial Week For New Year

DULUTH, Minn. – For people with fitness goals for the new year- gyms such as the downtown YMCA in Duluth can help you stick to your resolutions.

The Y is offering a free trial week starting January 1st which staff say is typically one of the busiest times of the year for them.

“People are trying to change their habits or start a new habit or try something new. usually they revolve somewhere around health, that’s when they look to the Y. We have a ton of amenities, a lot of opportunities and really something for everyone in the family,” Dowtown Duluth Branch Executive Director, Emily Ranta says.