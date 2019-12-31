DSSO to Ring in the New Year with a Time Warp Celebration

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra (DSSO) is featuring the music of The Rocky Horror Picture Show this New Year’s Eve.

Starting at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 31, DECC Symphony Hall will come alive with the sights and sounds of the 1975 flick.

The DSSO will be joined by Jeans ‘n Classics, who helped put on the New Year’s Journey in 2018.

Local Rocky Horror experts, Zenith City Horror, will be hosting events in the mezzanine.

Guests are encouraged to come in Rocky Horror Picture Show costume.

Before the concert at 6:00 p.m., they’ll be hosting a Time Warp dance lesson, and at intermission a costume contest with prizes will take place.

Tickets are still available through the DSSO box office which is open from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, (in person or over the phone 218-623-DSSO (3776)). Tickets can also be purchased through Ticketmaster.com until 4:30 p.m., or in-person at the DECC Ticket Office through the start of the concert.

