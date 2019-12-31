Duluth Public Library Welcomes The New Year Early

This is the fourth year the library has hosted the Noon Year's Eve party.

DULUTH, Minn. – Waiting until the clock strikes midnight to celebrate the new year is usually way past bedtime for most kiddos.

The Duluth Public Library hosted its annual Noon Year’s Eve to help children ring in 2020 a little early.

Kids made crafts like noise makers and colorful crowns.

There was even a countdown, which ended with a shower of balloons.

“We’re having fun. We’re playing celebrating the new year. We’re also incorporating literacy activities into this,” said Library Technician Lynn Schwarzkopf. “We have reading, writing, playing which all encourages literacy and we’re just having fun, which we can do at the library.”

This is the fourth year the library has hosted the Noon Year’s Eve party.