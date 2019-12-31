Existing Contract Ends for St. Louis County Public Works Employees, No Word on Bargaining Yet

The two sides will continue working under the same contract until a new one is reached, or until the Union decides to strike.

DULUTH, Minn.- Tuesday is the final day of the existing contract the St. Louis County Public Works employees have with the county.

According to St. Louis County Officials, they haven’t received notice of the Teamsters Local 320 Union’s intent to strike, or any interest to return to the bargaining table.

The Teamsters authorized a potential strike two weeks ago, which would involve 180 St. Louis County Public Works employees.

They want to negotiate higher wages for employees, and a wider variety of health insurance plans.