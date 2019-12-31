Go Vegan this January with ‘Veganuary’

Initiative by Whole Foods Co-op aims to show people the benefits of a plant-based diet.

DULUTH, Minn.- If eating healthier is one of your New Year’s resolutions, a new initiative in Duluth wants to support you.

Duluth Does Veganuary is part of an international movement to get more people to try plant-based diets.

In Duluth it’s sponsored by the Whole Foods Co-op, with a Facebook group that currently has more than 300 members posting recipes and advice.

According to Whole Foods staff, plant-based diets can reduce your risk of diseases like Type 2 Diabetes and cancer, and help the environment.

Most importantly, you can go at your own pace.

“It’s not about necessarily going 100% vegan,” said Whole Foods Denfeld Cook, Bonnie Ambrosi. “If that calls to you, go for it. I think people underestimate themselves sometimes, we can do more than we think we can when we’re motivated”

Veganuary events at the Co-op are scheduled all through January, including a tasting event and a potluck near the end of the month.

You can find the Duluth Does VEGANuary page here.