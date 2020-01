Greyhounds Boys Hockey Fall at Home to Cougars

Duluth East falls to 5-5 on the season.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth East boys hockey team struggled at home on the last day of 2019, as Lakeville South got the 8-0 win on Tuesday.

The Greyhounds fall to 5-5. Duluth East will be back in action on Friday, Jan. 3 at Stillwater and will return home on Monday, Jan. 6 against Duluth Denfeld.