Greysolon Ballroom Hosts New Year’s By The Lake Event

DULUTH, Minn. – With dozens of new years eve events going on across the twin ports, the second annual new years by the lake is one that is already underway.

The night kicked off at 5:30 with tickets ranging from $25-$115.

Event Coordinators say, they sold roughly 700 tickets last year and expect to do the same this year.

Most of the venues haven’t changed, the only thing they have added are more bars.

“It’s a safe night. You know, you’re all in one indoor facility. You can park in a parking ramp, walk through a heated sky walk, and then you can enjoy all this different music. It’s not just going to one place with one band or one DJ. We’ve got everything,” Co-Promoter, Tracey Lundeen says.

By the way, Blackwater Lounge, which has been closed during the Superior Reconstruction project is open for Tuesday only.