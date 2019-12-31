Liquor Stores Keeping Busy On New Year’s Eve

Lake Aire Bottle shoppe sells on average 50 cases of champagne, which is nearly 600 bottles, every New Year's Eve.

DULUTH, Minn. – This New Year’s Eve, some folks are having a night out on the town while others are cozying up for a quiet night in, which means liquor stores in Duluth are busy with people stopping in to stock up.

The most popular drink of choice on everyone’s list for New Year’s Eve is champagne.

Lake Aire Bottle Shoppe in Duluth has plenty to choose from.

Staff say typically they are jam packed with customers for the entire holiday season, but business picks up even more on new year’s eve.

“It’s crazy how many people come in and out of the store,” said cashier Mitchell Bjellos. “I think it’s so busy just because everyone is celebrating the new year. It’s a big day to drink champagne, wine, and pretty much every liquor you can talk about.”

