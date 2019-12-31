NYC Official Arrested in Wisconsin, Accused of Facilitating Child Sex Crime

NEENAH, Wis. (AP) – A New York City education official has been arrested in Wisconsin for allegedly using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.

Police in Neenah say David Hay was arrested Sunday at the airport in Milwaukee County following an ongoing undercover investigation.

Police said in a statement that the 39-year-old Brooklyn, New York, man was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

Neenah police say no additional details about the allegations against Hay are being released because the case is still under investigation.

Formal charges have not yet been filed.

The New York Times reports that the New York City Department of Education has fired Hay.