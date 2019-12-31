Strike Averted at Essentia Health Deer River

DEER RIVER, Minn. – According to a recent press release, Essentia Health management in Deer River and union members of SEIU Healthcare Minnesota have reached a tentative agreement averting a potential strike.

Officials say the tentative agreement was reached late in the evening on Monday.

The new contract addressed many of the union’s goals including higher pay and better benefits for workers.

“I am proud of our members for telling us what they wanted and then standing strong to make sure we could make progress. We all – patients, members, and the Deer River community – win with a yes vote on this tentative agreement,” said Kristi Giffen, a member of SEIU Healthcare Minnesota on the bargaining team and a Cook who has worked at Essentia Health-Deer River for almost 9 years.

Officials say members will vote on the tentative agreement on January 9.