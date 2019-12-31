Wilderness Pick Up Home Win on New Years Eve

Hermantown native Tyler Watkins scored twice for the Wilderness in the win.

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Minnesota Wilderness got off to a fast start and held on late to get the 5-3 over the St. Cloud Blizzard in their annual New Years Eve game.

Tyler Watkins scored twice while Mitch Allard, Jonathan Morrison and Alec Cokley all scored once for the Wilderness. Kaleb Johnson finished with 28 saves.

The Wilderness will be on the road this weekend against the Aberdeen Wings.