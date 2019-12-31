Year in Review: July Through September

Here’s a look back at some of the biggest stories that happened around the Northland from July to September.

Stories include the Rainbow Family Gathering in Bayfield County, the mayors of the Twin Ports reaffirming their stance that the EPA should look into refineries like Husky Energy using hydrogen fluoride, and nurses in Duluth picketing while negotiating new contracts with St. Luke’s and Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center.

The year in review also covers the search for a UMD student who drowned in Canal Park, the Adas Israel Synagogue burning down, and former Representative Sean Duffy resigning from Congress.