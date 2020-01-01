Local Junk Removal Company Offering Free Christmas Tree Pickup

Pickups are only available in Duluth, Superior, and Hermantown.

DULUTH, Minn. – Some people may be just getting around to taking down their Christmas trees, but getting rid of it can be an inconvenience.

Don’t worry.

A local junk removal company, has got you covered.

Twin Ports Trailer Trash will be offering free curbside Christmas tree pick up on January 6th and 7th.

Residents can call to schedule a time to have their tree picked up.

All trees should be bare and without ornaments, lights, or garland.

They will be dropped off to a Western Lake Superior Sanitary District tree recycling location and turned into compost.

“There’s a place for everybody to take their trees, but with this time of year during the holidays, people might not have time to do it. We figured it be good a way to give back to the community,” said owner Bernard McCarthy.

Only real Christmas trees will accepted.

Pickups are only available in Duluth, Superior, and Hermantown.