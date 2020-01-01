Marcus Theater Stays Open For A Fun Start To The New Year

Christmas day is the second busiest holiday for the theater.

DULUTH, Minn. – Most businesses are closed on New Year’s Day, but the Marcus Theaters in Duluth stayed open.

People had the chance to check out one of the latest movies now playing.

New Year’s day is typically the busiest day out of the year for Marcus Theaters.

Staff say catching a movie can be a better way to make the most of the holiday.

“It’s a good way to start the new year and spend time with your friends, family, or even by yourself,” said Kelly Killorin.

Christmas day is the second busiest holiday for the theater.