St. Louis County Plow Drivers’ Union Files Intent to Strike

Strike could happen as early as January 14th. Both sides continue to negotiate.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – The Teamsters Local 320 Union has filed an intent to strike.

This comes after the labor agreement between St. Louis County and the union expired January 1st.

About 180 St. Louis County Public Works employees are teamsters. They are plow operators, mechanics, bridge crew members, maintenance workers, and more.

Those employees are now set to strike if a deal is not reached with the county in the next couple of weeks.

“To actually think of a strike and to actually kick this ball this far down the field, it’s simply unfortunate,” said Erik Skoog of Teamsters Local 320.

Now that the intent to strike has been filed, there is a mandatory ten-day cooling off period, during which the county and the union both expect more mediation sessions.

“We still have a couple avenues that we can seek before we actually hit the streets and those are items that we’ve discussed with our membership,” said Skoog. “The membership is on board with that.”

The earliest St. Louis County believes a strike could occur is Tuesday, January 14th.

If that happens, the county could be without regular plow operators for part of the winter.

“If it happens on a snow event or it does snow during that time, it could impact travel greatly,” said Skoog.

A county spokesperson tells us they have been working on a contingency plan to get the roads plowed during a possible strike. The county would rely on supervisors and other staff who are licensed and qualified to plow.

Meanwhile, as negotiations continue, union officials say they are looking for higher wages, more health insurance options, and for all employees to have the same benefit accrual system.

“There’s employees within the county that have different accrual systems than our teamsters do and we just want that level playing field, said Skoog.

St. Louis County sent us the following statement about the possible teamsters strike: