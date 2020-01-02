2 Minnesotans Win $1 Million Each in New Year’s Day Lottery

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — It was a lucky New Year’s Day for two Minnesota residents who each won $1 million in the state’s Millionaire Raffle.

The Star Tribune reports Minnesota lottery players have been on a lucky streak lately. In all, five players have won prizes of $1 million or more in the past three weeks.

Five other players also won $100,000 in the state’s Millionaire Raffle on Jan. 1

In Minnesota, lottery winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.