CEC Boys Hockey Fall at Home to Wildcats

A two-goal second period for Eagan would be the difference on Thursday night.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Kyle Siiter and Jake Huhta would find the back of the net, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys hockey team fell at home to Eagan 3-2 Thursday night at the Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

A two-goal second period would be the difference for the Wildcats as they pick up the road win over the Lumberjacks, who fall to 6-5-1 on the season. CEC will be back in action Friday night at home against the Academy of Holy Angels.