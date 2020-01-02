Hermantown School District Receives $1 Million To Make Improvements To Football Field

Additional upgrades will include a new locker room facility and press box.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Hermantown School District’s football field need some major improvements.

Thanks to a one million dollar donation, the district can make those need upgrades.

The money was donated by Centricity Credit Union, formerly known as Hermantown Credit Union.

The donation is being called a sign of good faith to establish community trust.

Multiple future improvements are on the agenda for the Corey Veech Memorial Field in Hermantown.

A new surface is the first priority.

The plan is to remove a natural grass field and install artificial turf.

“Right now when we have had rain in the fall like we had over the course of the last few years, the field has been in really tough conditions,” said Superintendent Kerry Juntunen.

Additional upgrades will include a new locker room facility and press box, but the district is still searching for donors to pay for those changes.

The improvements will not only be beneficial for the football team.

The multipurpose field will also be used for other sport teams and physical education classes.

The Centricity donation covers most of the cost for a new turf field.

The total cost is an estimated $1.3 million.

In exchange for the donation the field will undergo a name change.

It will now become the Corey Veech Field at Centricity Stadium.