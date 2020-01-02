Lake Superior Zoo Accepting Recycled Christmas Trees

Zoo staff say the Christmas trees can offer a great source of play for the animals.

DULUTH, Minn. – The holiday season is over, but the Lake Superior Zoo is hoping to continue the “gift of giving” a little while longer.

The zoo is now accepting unwanted fresh Christmas trees for its animals.

You can stop by the gift shop or business office to drop them off.

The trees must be clear of ornaments, garland, and artificial sprays like fake snow.

Zoo staff say the Christmas trees can offer a great source of play for the animals.

“Our animals absolutely love enrichment. Enrichment is for them to be stimulated whether it’s physically or doing things they would normally do in the wild,” said Director of Marketing and Development Haley Cope. “Christmas trees, this time of season, is a really great option for them.

The Lake Superior Zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.