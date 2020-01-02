New Minnesota Lottery Millionaires Come Forward
ROSEVILLE, Minn. – The Minnesota Lottery announced Thursday morning that the first $1 million lottery winner of 2020 has claimed his prize.
Charles Wylie of Elko New Market said this was only his third time purchasing a Raffle ticket, “I had two strikes and this year it was a home run!” he said.
“I didn’t believe it—I could not believe it—I thought it was a glitch,” he recalled thinking after seeing his Raffle ticket number listed as one of the two $1 million winners on the lottery’s website. “2020 is going to be good,” he said with a smile.
Wylie purchased his ticket at a Shell gas station in Burnsville. Shell will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The Minnesota Lottery says four other prizes were also claimed on January 2, including:
- The second $1 million Raffle prize was claimed by Camhong Ly of Minneapolis. Cub Foods, located at 3245 County Road 10 in Brooklyn Center will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling Ly’s ticket.
- The $1.6 million Gopher 5 prize won in Hermantown on Dec. 16 was also claimed. Paul and Jeb Paczynski, both of Hermantown, split the prize. Hermantown General Store, located at 5105 Morris Thomas Road in Hermantown, will receive a $5,000 bonus.
- Zulfiquar Punjani of Blaine won $500,000 by playing the 100X scratch game. Super Day 2, located at 2525 W. 7th St. in St. Paul, will receive a $2,000 bonus.
- Elk River resident Brian Eggert won $200,000 by playing the $200,000 Money Maker scratch game. BP Amoco, located at 19696 Evans St. in Elk River, will receive a $1,000 bonus.