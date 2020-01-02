Plant-Based Lifestyle Popular For New Year’s Resolutions

DULUTH, Minn. – The beginning of the year is when people are making resolutions they hope to stick with.

One that has become popular in recent years is taking up a plant-based lifestyle.

The Vegan Cookbook Club hosted its monthly round table, at the Mount Royal Library to help those who are hoping to explore a plant-based diet.

The group shared experiences as well as recipes as motivation for people who are interested in going vegan.

A founding member of the club says there are a few reasons why people are choosing a vegan lifestyle as a New Year’s resolution.

“I think the two main motivators are health and the environment. some people are moved by both of them,” said Bonnie Ambrosi. “As far as health goes, studies show a plant-based diet really reduces your risk of cancer, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease.”

The Vegan Cookbook Club meets at the Mount Royal Library every first Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m.