Prep Girls Basketball: Home Wins Thursday Night for Eskomos, Rails

The Esko and Proctor girls basketball teams started the new year with home wins.

ESKO, Minn. – A strong second half would push the Esko girls basketball team past Moose Lake-Willow River 72-50 Thursday night, while Proctor got the best of Cloquet 76-24.

The Eskomos and Rails will meet up Monday night in Esko for the first time this season.