Two Additional Suspects Charged in Virginia Assisted Living Armed Robbery

1/4 Brady-Lundin

2/4 Champa

3/4 Ross

4/4 Koslucher

VIRGINIA, Minn. – Authorities say two additional suspects have been charged in the June 2019 armed robbery at an assisted living facility in Virginia.

According to court documents, Virginia police responded to a 911 call shortly after 3:00 a.m. on June 25 that two younger men wearing masks, bandanas, dark clothing and gloves had entered the Edgewood Vista Assisted Living Center through an unlocked main entrance door.

Witnesses to the incident told police one of the men was armed with a shotgun and after entering the building the men took prescription narcotics before fleeing in a vehicle.

Earlier this week Virginia police said formal charges had been filed against 24-year-old Morgan Katherine Lee Brady-Lundin and 21-year-old Nicholas Ryan Champa.

On Thursday authorities announced that charges had been filed against two more suspects, 21-year-old Hailie Marie Ross and 25-year-old Michael Thomas Koslucher, in connection to the robbery.

According to court records, Champa and Koslucher have been charged with first degree aggravated robbery, Ross has been charged with aiding and to avoid arrest, and Brady-Lundin has been charged with aiding an offender and aiding and offender to avoid arrest.

Brady-Lundin, Champa and Ross are each due back in court on January 6.

Bail has been set at $10,000 for Brady-Lundin and $40,000 for Ross, while Champa’s bail has been set at $100,000.