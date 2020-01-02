UMD Women’s Hockey Set to Host 2020 Minnesota Cup

Along with the Bulldogs will be MSU Mankato, St. Cloud State and Bemidji State.

DULUTH, Minn. – Four of the five Division I women’s hockey teams in the state will make their way to Amsoil Arena this weekend for the second annual Minnesota Cup tournament.

This year’s installment will feature the hosts UMD, as well as Minnesota State Mankato, St. Cloud State and Bemidji State, all teams that the Bulldogs have faced in the first half of the season. And being on their home ice doesn’t hurt either.

“I think our main goal here is to play consistent and confident going into the second half and hopefully we’ll gain confidence into the playoffs. This Minnesota Cup is going to be a good test as we start off against Mankato, and possibly then against St. Cloud or Bemidji. We got to take it to all these teams, no matter who the opponent is,” said goalie Maddie Rooney.

“They have a good goalie so I think we always know we’re going to be in a tight game with them. We can’t overlook them. I think they’re a good team. They’ve had one of their best seasons. It’s going to be a tight match-up in that first game,” forward Sydney Brodt said.

The Bulldogs will open up against the Mavericks on Saturday. Puck drop set for just after 4 p.m.