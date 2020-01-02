Winter Entertainment at Cable Natural History Museum

Cable Natural History Museum is Offering a New Program Request Opportunity in the New Year

CABLE, Wis. – Winter is a busy season for the educators at Cable Natural History Museum in Cable, Wisconsin.

From education to entertainment, the center is hosting something for folks of all ages to enjoy.

Naturalist and Education Director Emily Stone stopped by FOX 21 Local News to chat about upcoming events.

The center is also offering a new program request opportunity, giving folks looking for a unique educational experience at the center a chance to book a visit during hours convenient to their schedule.

See list below for educational opportunities in the near future.

Wednesday, January 29 – Pollinators of the North at Hartley Nature Center

The tundra is carpeted with a swirling rainbow of wildflowers each summer, but who can brave the elements in order to pollinate them?

Cable Natural History Museum Naturalist, Education Director Emily Stone spent the summer of 2018 in Alaska asking herself that very question.

Hear all about it during the Wild Ones – Arrowhead Chapter monthly meeting. 7:00 p.m. at Hartley Nature Center in Duluth, MN.

Visit arrowhead.wildones.org for more information.

Saturday, February 8 – The Art of Winter Tree Identification at the NGLVC

Identifying trees in winter can be a real challenge, unless you know some tricks.

Join talented duo, naturalist Emily Stone and artist Janet Moore, for this exciting class combination of art and learn the skills you need to successfully identify trees by their leafless winter twigs.

Through a series of fun exercises and basic botanical illustration techniques, you will hone your observation and sketching skills to reinforce your newfound knowledge.

No previous experience required; class is open to all ability levels and beginners are encouraged.

All supplies (pencil, paper) needed are provided.

Meet at the Northern Great Lakes Visitor Center in Ashland, Wisconsin from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Bring lunch, and be prepared to go outside for a walk of up to 1 mile.

Space is limited. Register by February 5 by calling the NGLVC at 715-685-9983. $50 per person. Call 715-798-3890 for more info.

Saturday, February 29 – Snowshoe Adventure on the Hayward Library Trails

Join Naturalist Emily Stone for an easy snowshoe or hiking adventure (depending on snow conditions) at the Hayward Library Trails.

Learn about winter tree ID, animal tracking, birds, and anything else you’re curious about! Dress for the weather.

Meet at 10:30 a.m. in front of the library.

Register at the library by February 28, and reserve snowshoes by calling 715-798-3890. Brought to you by supporters of the Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library. Donations welcome.

Click here for more information about Cable Natural History Museum.