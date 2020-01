Cardinals Girls Basketball Roll Past Mariners at Home

Cromwell-Wright picked up a big win at home over Silver Bay on Friday night.

CROMWELL, Minn. – Taya Hakamaki finished with a game-high 22 points as the Cromwell-Wright girls basketball team knocked off Silver Bay 67-18 Friday night.

Shaily Hakamaki chipped in with 12 points for the Cardinals, who get their ninth win in a row to improve to 9-1 on the season. Cromwell-Wright will be back in action Thursday as they host Two Harbors.