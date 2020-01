Duluth East’s Macy Hermanson Commits to CSS Women’s Basketball

The senior is coming off a season-high 18 points against Rocori.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth East’s Macy Hermanson announced Thursday on Twitter that she has committed to joining the St. Scholastica women’s basketball team.

Hermanson is currently averaging just under 12 points per game and is coming off a season-high 18 points against Rocori. She is one of only three seniors on the Greyhounds girls basketball team.