Duluth Man Charged in 2017 Overdose Death Arrested in California



DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police say they have located and arrested a Duluth man charged in connection to a 2017 fentanyl overdose death.

Authorities say two Duluth investigators teamed up with detectives at the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office in California and arrested 20-year-old Deshaun Clay Robinson on Thursday.

Robinson is facing charges of third-degree aid and abet murder for his role in the death of 33-year-old Samuel James O’Leary.

According to reports, Sheriff’s Office Deputies were called to a residence on reports of an unresponsive male on December 4, 2017.

When Deputies arrived they found a male, later identified as 33-year-old Samuel James O’Leary, deceased.

An autopsy of O’Leary later determined he died as a result of a fentanyl overdose.

Robinson is awaiting extradition to Minnesota.