Encounter Indoor Skate Park Reopens

DULUTH, Minn. – The Encounter Indoor Skate Park is officially back open for business.

After being closed for two years due to a pipe bursting on the balcony level, building underwent renovations starting with the basketball court and then the skate park.

The indoor park officially opened back up on New Years Eve, exactly two years after the building closed.

“It means a lot to the skate community and just the community in general to have a place like this where kids can come off the street, come and skate and do what they love to do in a safe and healthy environment,” Head of The Lakes YFC Executive Director, Mark Pavala says.

The cost to skate is $10 for a four hour session.

For park hours, click here: Encounter Skate Park Hours