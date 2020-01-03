Glensheen to Offer Free General Admission to Locals Sunday, January 5

Glensheen Mansion is Celebrating Another Successful Holiday Season by Thanking Local Residents

DULUTH, Minn. – Staff at Glensheen in Duluth are looking to say thank you to the community for their support the past year, and to finish out the final day of Christmas tours at the Mansion.

A complimentary Community Day is happening Sunday, January 5 from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

“General Admission is self-guided, guests do not need advance tickets are not required. All guests should check in at the Ticket House when they arrive,” said Jane Pederson, Marketing Manager at Glensheen.

Pederson says once the holiday decorations are taken down, the Mansion will begin offering free snowshoe rental with each purchase of a tour ticket.

Guests will have the chance to explore the grounds of the historic estate by snowshoe, experiencing the Mansion in a way you’ve never seen before.

