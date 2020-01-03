Maritime Visitor Center Hosts New Educational Program

DULUTH, Minn. – Northlanders gathered for a new program on weather and ice at the Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center.

The program covered meteorological concepts, shipping and how those things affect Northlanders in their lives.

It’s catered towards all audiences- with experiments also geared towards kids- allowing everyone to get a fresh take on the diverse ecosystem in our area.

“By understanding the weather patterns and how they affect us gives people an idea of why things are the way they are around the lake. Why we get the bad snowstorms,” Park Ranger, Steve Koszerek says.

These educational programs will be held each first and third Friday every month.