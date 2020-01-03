Night at the Museum Shown at Depot Museum

Movies on Michigan packs Great Hall of the Depot.

DULUTH, Minn.- Some families enjoyed a relaxing movie night at a pretty interesting location. The Depot held their first ever Movies on Michigan movie night.

To a Great Hall packed with bodies on sleeping bags and blankets, they showed “Night at the Museum.” An appropriate choice for the Depot, which also serves as a museum for the Veterans Memorial Hall, and the Lake Superior Railroad Museum.

The Director of the Depot, Mary Tennis, said she hopes the event reminds people that the Depot is here and ready for them to use.

“Making sure that folks know the Depot is a welcoming spot, that we’re here, we’re open to the public, we’re available for a lot of different uses and yeah,” she said. “We wanna activate this Great Hall space in particular just for the entire community.”

According to Tennis, the hope to continue Movies on Michigan, and some other experiments coming up this year.