Prep Boys Hockey: Hawks Tie With Crusaders, Hunters Pick Up Home Win

Kade Shea would score the go-ahead goal for the Hunters as they topped Bloomington Kennedy.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – The Hermantown boys hockey team scored four goals in the opening period, but St. Cloud Cathedral would battle back to score three in the final frame as the game finished in a 5-5 tie Friday night at the Hermantown Ice Arena.

UMD commit Blake Biondi scored twice for the Hawks, while Beau Janzig, Aydyn Dowd and Zach Kilen also scored for Hermantown.

In other prep boys hockey action, Kade Shea scored the go-ahead goal with 1:30 remaining in the third period as Duluth Denfeld squeaks past Bloomington Kennedy 3-2 at the Duluth Heritage Center. Joe Udd and Cole Olson also scored for the Hunters, who extend their win streak to five straight.